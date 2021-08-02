Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Struggles With Body Image

Billie Eilish is opening up about her struggles with body image.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the "Your Power" singer talked about her relationship with her body, saying that, like many people, she's "obviously not happy with my body." The 19-year-old musician said much of her insecurities come from the pressure of social media, per People.

"I see people online, looking like I've never looked," she said. "And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God.' That makes me feel really bad."

She continued, "And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life ... I'm obviously not happy with my body," adding, "but who is?"

The "Happier Than Ever" singer said that her "terrible relationship with [her] body" means she has to separate herself from her body while on stage in order to concentrate on performing.

"When I'm on stage, I have to dissociate from the ideas I have of my body," she said. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like, I don't even know what. I just completely separate the two."

Eilish went on to talk about how societal pressures, such as those surrounding body hair, can negatively impact young minds.

"Why do we care about hair? Why does everybody hate body hair so much, but we literally have an enormous thing of hair on our head's and that's, like, cool and pretty. Like, what's the difference?" she said. "If you think about it hard, you go crazy."