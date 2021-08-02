Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Struggles With Body Image

By Sarah Tate

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is opening up about her struggles with body image.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the "Your Power" singer talked about her relationship with her body, saying that, like many people, she's "obviously not happy with my body." The 19-year-old musician said much of her insecurities come from the pressure of social media, per People.

"I see people online, looking like I've never looked," she said. "And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God.' That makes me feel really bad."

She continued, "And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life ... I'm obviously not happy with my body," adding, "but who is?"

The "Happier Than Ever" singer said that her "terrible relationship with [her] body" means she has to separate herself from her body while on stage in order to concentrate on performing.

"When I'm on stage, I have to dissociate from the ideas I have of my body," she said. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like, I don't even know what. I just completely separate the two."

Eilish went on to talk about how societal pressures, such as those surrounding body hair, can negatively impact young minds.

"Why do we care about hair? Why does everybody hate body hair so much, but we literally have an enormous thing of hair on our head's and that's, like, cool and pretty. Like, what's the difference?" she said. "If you think about it hard, you go crazy."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Struggles With Body Image

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.