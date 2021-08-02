Chaotic Video: Wisconsin Teen Steals Car, Leads Police On Chase Then Flees

A Wisconsin teen was caught on camera leading police on a high-speed chase near Silver Spring Road in Glendale.

According to FOX 6, 18-year-old Areon Binford refused to pull over when police attempted to stop him. The chase began around 3:30 a.m. on July 19 when Bayside police noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before.

Three different police agencies were involved in the chase, including Brown Deer, Bayside and Glendale police.

In the video, the vehicle can be seen speeding as the police are following the car. Police can be heard describing the car's tire blowing out, "Looks like his rear driver's side tire is blown; it's kicking up some sparks right now."

The vehicle almost crashes, and police are able to estimate that there are three to four occupants in the car, including Binford. When the vehicle finally came to a stop, three people took off running. One suspect fled southbound on I-43 and two others jumped the highway barrier in an attempt to escape.

When Binford was taken into custody, it was discovered that he was already out on bail for stealing a different vehicle.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

Binford's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2.