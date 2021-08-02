Devastating Video Shows Flooding At Salt Lake City's Legendary East High

By Ginny Reese

August 2, 2021

Recent heavy rains have brought intense flooding in Salt Lake City. Among the many flooded buildings was Salt Lake's legendary East High School, which has been featured in Disney's High School Musical and High School Musical The Musical The Series.

ABC 4 reported that there are multiple heaters and dryers at the school in attempts to dry up the flood water.

Jason Olsen with the school district said:

"It’s just like a river basically that water was pouring in and we have some sunken entrances. The water was about half way up those doors going underneath getting into the gym. The big problem is the basketball floor, the wood just soaks up the water."

There are water lines on the school's gymnasium entrance, and there is dirt and debris along the ramp to the entrance.

According to the district, the water is from 800 South, which flowed diagonal right into the school.

Olsen said, "We are going to work with the city. We want to see what is happening at that intersection."

The district said that the flooding will not impact the students' return to school later this month on August 24th.

