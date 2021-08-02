Insane Video Shows Floodwaters Rushing Through Arizona Woman's Front Yard

By Ginny Reese

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Image

Floodwaters rushed through the front yard of an Arizona home, and it was all caught on camera, reported AZ Family. The ranch, located just outside of Miami, was almost taken out by the Telegraph Fire in June, and now it's seeing tons of flooding.

According to homeowner Jane Hale, the flooding wouldn't have happened without the burn scar. Hale said, "This is fire damage, not flood damage. This creek never acted like this until all the forage was burned off. I see it in my sleep. I will never feel the same about my home."

According to Hale, the flooding absolutely destroyed her home. It's full of mud, and the water reached three feet in some areas.

Hale said that she and her husband are both okay, but one of their dogs is missing and another died in the home. Hale said, "They got the little dogs and put them on the furniture in the living room, which was floating around. I cry really easy, especially when I think about my dogs."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with flood damage costs. Click her to donate.

Hale said, "I believe the power of prayer helps. I believe God parted the fire to go around us."

Gila County flooding

Terrifying video shows floodwaters surrounding a Gila County woman's home before ripping the house apart and sweeping away her dog. FULL STORY: https://bit.ly/37bcTjE

Posted by azfamily 3TV CBS 5 on Saturday, July 31, 2021

