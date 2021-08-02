VIDEO: Kayaker Takes To The Streets In Major Utah Flooding
By Ginny Reese
August 2, 2021
After a portion of the Wasatch Front in northern Utah say heavy rain on Sunday, some residents were making the most of it, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.
The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area just before 7 p.m. That warning then expired, but residents were warned of potential "urban and small stream flooding."
A stretch of I-215 was covered in water from the heavy rains. The streets in downtown Salt Lake City also became flooded, holding several inches of standing water.
That's when a kayaker got out his kayak and made the most of the rising floodwaters. A video was posted to social media of the kayaker maneuvering his boat through an intersection.
Check out the video below.
Certainly not something you see every day! A kayaker took to the streets in SLC after the area was hit by heavy rain and flooding. https://t.co/7uoJuhBnJv— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 2, 2021
(Video: @plablo7) pic.twitter.com/QAaa858z1I
Rising water levels aren't the only thing being caused by the recent heavy rains.
The flooding also caused a rock and mud slide in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The mud slide caused a large pile of rock and mud to completely cover the road. The road was closed overnight, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
August 2, 2021