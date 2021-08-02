Everett Neighbors Confused After 7-Year-Old's Lemonade Stand Gets Shut Down

Reidents in an Everett, Washington neighborhood are scratching their heads after a 7-year-old girl's lemonade stand got shut down, KING 5 reports.

Elsa LaMaine sells treats, flowers, and drinks from her lemonade stand every summer in Rucker Hill Park. Things changed after a complaint was reportedly filed to the city's parks department.

“There was a wicked witch who called the ranger,” Elsa told reporters, referring to a neighbor who contacted the agency. According to the girl and her grandmother, Cherie LaMaine, the ranger told them last Saturday (July 24) they weren't allowed to peddle products on public property.

"The ranger seemed really chagrinned," the grandmother said. "He was very nice about it. He even took a picture with us, but he told her she had to move immediately."

Now neighbors are outraged about the city taking action against a lemonade stand while they lag behind addressing homelessness in Everett. Officials passed a "no sit, no lie" ordinance earlier this year, forcing many homeless camps to move to other parts of the city.