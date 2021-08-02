Hammer Shatters Windshield During Alleged Road Rage Incident In Shoreline

An investigation is underway after someone allegedly shattered another driver's windshield with a hammer in Shoreline, Washington.

The alleged road rage incident happened last Tuesday (July 27), according to KIRO 7 on Saturday (July 31). King County Sheriff's deputies got a call from a driver claiming a hammer was thrown at his vehicle.

Authorities responded to a vehicle stopped at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Ballinger Way Northeast. According to the victim, it started when he was turning onto the ramp for I-5 from Northeast 145th. A driver was reportedly honking at him to move but got stopped at a red light.

Soon after, the driver allegedly caught up to the victim and started honking and yelling. The victim said he was forced to exit, but the suspect followed him, drove past, and stopped in the middle of the road. The victim came to a stop to avoid a crash but wasn't prepared for what came next, reporters said.

"The suspected aggressive driver got out of his vehicle and then threw a hammer at the victim’s vehicle, damaging the windshield, according to what deputies were told," KIRO 7 wrote, adding that the suspect drove off after the confrontation.

The sheriff's office said another witness confirmed the victim's story. Deputies are looking for the suspect.