North Carolina Mans Scores Big Prize In Mega Millions Win

By Sarah Tate

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A North Carolina man recently accomplished a feat that few have: winning a coveted million dollar lottery prize.

Matthew Simmons, of Charlotte, is celebrating after the $2 Mega Millions ticket he purchased last month won him a $1 million prize, matching all five white balls to beat the 1 in 12.6 million odds, according to WCNC. He bought the winning ticket for the July 2 drawing at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

Simmons recently claimed his prize at state lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After all state and federal tax withholdings, he took home a grand total lump sum payment of $707,501.

Because no one won during Friday's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $179 million ahead of Tuesday's (August 3) drawing. The odds of winning the major prize are 1 in 302 million. Earlier this year, a player in Michigan scored one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in the game's history, winning the $1.05 billion prize.

While winning a million prize is rare, it has happened a few times in recent history around North Carolina. One woman in Charlotte won $2 million with a scratch-off ticket given to her by a friend, while another in Wake Forest scored a "colossal" prize with her ticket.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About North Carolina Mans Scores Big Prize In Mega Millions Win

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.