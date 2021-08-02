PHOTOS: Semi Truck Crashes Through Fence, Almost Goes Over Cliff In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
August 2, 2021
A semi-truck nearly fell off a cliff after crashing through a highway fence in Oregon City, Oregon on Monday (August 2), according to KATU.
Oregon City Police confirmed officers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 East near 6th Street. Authorities said no other vehicle was involved in the driver was not hurt in the incident.
Photos taken at the scene show the orange semi, which sustained some damage, hanging over Willamette Falls while the trailer remains planted on the road. Traffic was halted on that side of the road for some time but resumed later.
WHOA… this guy came super close to going over the edge here. Right lane of 99E southbound is BLOCKED here. Traffic getting by, but expect delays as they’re going to have to tow this out at some point #LiveOnK2 #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/olz4IxhkMk— Mike Warner (@MikeKATU) August 2, 2021
"WHOA… this guy came super close to going over the edge here. Right lane of 99E southbound is BLOCKED here. Traffic getting by, but expect delays as they’re going to have to tow this out at some point," KATU reporter Mike Waner tweeted.
Crews are working to clean up the damage. No word on how the crash happened or if an investigation is underway.
There have been several incidents where a semi-truck ended up dangling from the edge of a cliff in the U.S. A similar, heart-stopping incident happened in Utah last month. Another truck ended up hanging from the edge of an interstate in Phoenix, Arizona following a storm.