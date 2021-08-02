PHOTOS: Semi Truck Crashes Through Fence, Almost Goes Over Cliff In Oregon

A semi-truck nearly fell off a cliff after crashing through a highway fence in Oregon City, Oregon on Monday (August 2), according to KATU.

Oregon City Police confirmed officers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 East near 6th Street. Authorities said no other vehicle was involved in the driver was not hurt in the incident.

Photos taken at the scene show the orange semi, which sustained some damage, hanging over Willamette Falls while the trailer remains planted on the road. Traffic was halted on that side of the road for some time but resumed later.