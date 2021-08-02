PHOTOS: Semi Truck Crashes Through Fence, Almost Goes Over Cliff In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

August 2, 2021

A semi-truck driver was unhurt after a shocking crash left his vehicle dangling off a cliff on Highway 99 East in Oregon City, Oregon on August 2, 2021.
Photo: Oregon City Police

A semi-truck nearly fell off a cliff after crashing through a highway fence in Oregon City, Oregon on Monday (August 2), according to KATU.

Oregon City Police confirmed officers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 East near 6th Street. Authorities said no other vehicle was involved in the driver was not hurt in the incident.

Photos taken at the scene show the orange semi, which sustained some damage, hanging over Willamette Falls while the trailer remains planted on the road. Traffic was halted on that side of the road for some time but resumed later.

"WHOA… this guy came super close to going over the edge here. Right lane of 99E southbound is BLOCKED here. Traffic getting by, but expect delays as they’re going to have to tow this out at some point," KATU reporter Mike Waner tweeted.

Crews are working to clean up the damage. No word on how the crash happened or if an investigation is underway.

There have been several incidents where a semi-truck ended up dangling from the edge of a cliff in the U.S. A similar, heart-stopping incident happened in Utah last month. Another truck ended up hanging from the edge of an interstate in Phoenix, Arizona following a storm.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About PHOTOS: Semi Truck Crashes Through Fence, Almost Goes Over Cliff In Oregon

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.