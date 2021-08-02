Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly feeling "nervous" about introducing their oldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Goerge, to public life. Though George will become king one day, his parents want to keep him out of the spotlight for as long as possible.

"Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George," a royal insider told Us Weekly. "He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children."

"The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make," the source continued. "Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends."

William and Kate recently brought George along to two of the Euro 2020 tournament matches. Another source told Best Life that William and Kate felt bringing George along to the soccer games was the perfect way to introduce the heir to public life without being overwhelmed. Unfortunately, though, George became the subject of nasty comments online. "They had not anticipated people would be horrid enough to criticize a seven-year-old boy's attire all over social media," the insider shared.

Though William and Kate try "their best to give their children as normal a life as possible," sometimes their royal duties get in the way. "Now that George is getting older, there are decisions that have to be made involving how much he will be exposed to the general public and under what circumstances," the source explained. "Because he is an heir to the throne, there are instances where personal preferences will have to take a back seat to duty."



Despite being third in line for the throne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are raising George to be like any other kid. "He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George, he mixes with children his own age," the first insider said. "Kate and William don’t shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him. George makes his bed every morning. All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you."