Terrifying Video Shows Moment Arizona Driver Crosses Into Oncoming Traffic

By Ginny Reese

August 2, 2021

Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment that an Arizona driver crossed into oncoming traffic, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

According to John Furman, he was driving in San Tan Valley on Hunt Highway on Saturday morning when the video was taken.

Furman said in his Youtube description, "Always watch the road! Sometimes you only have a split second to react!" And that's exactly what the driver in the video did. The video shows one driver swerving quickly so that it isn't hit by the oncoming truck.

Furman said:

"He ran several people off the road. The really scary thing is that others in the area report the same truck doing the same thing on other days too. This idiot will kill someone someday.
I hope that the sheriff's office catches up with the guy and gets them off the road because this seems to be a chronic issue and that's really, what I want, I don't want somebody to get hurt, and if those kinds of these kinds of things keep happening, it's only a matter of time."

Furman is hoping this story can help others stay aware on the road and watch out for others who aren't paying attention to the road.

Check out the video below.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.