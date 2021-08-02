The Weeknd Previews New Song In Teaser Video 'The Dawn Is Coming'
By Lauren Crawford
August 2, 2021
The Dawn Is Coming.
After wiping his Instagram completely, the Weeknd announced the start of a new era, tweeting, "F**k it … IT STARTS TONIGHT" on Sunday (August 1). Hours later, the "Call Out My Name" singer dropped a two-minute clip of a new song with a teaser video titled, “The Dawn Is Coming.”
While Abel released the clip with little explanation, hours after its release he shared more details about his new era, telling GQ his upcoming LP is “the album I’ve always wanted to make."
Last month, the Canadian artist surprised fans with an update on his forthcoming project, writing in a series of tweets: "we gettin’ there. really proud of this one. wow..."
The "Save Your Tears" singer went on to confirm that the album is, in fact, a full-length LP, writing, "massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc... just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work..."
The upcoming LP will be a follow-up to the "Blinding Lights" singer's critically acclaimed LP, After Hours, which was released in March 2020.
After providing fans with an album cycle like none other — the Weeknd wore the same red suit for over a year to just about every public appearance and/or performance he made — the singer announced that he was officially ushering in a new era in May.
“Like I said before, the After Hours are done and the dawn is coming,” he shared.