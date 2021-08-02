The Weeknd Previews New Song In Teaser Video 'The Dawn Is Coming'

The Dawn Is Coming.

After wiping his Instagram completely, the Weeknd announced the start of a new era, tweeting, "F**k it … IT STARTS TONIGHT" on Sunday (August 1). Hours later, the "Call Out My Name" singer dropped a two-minute clip of a new song with a teaser video titled, “The Dawn Is Coming.”

While Abel released the clip with little explanation, hours after its release he shared more details about his new era, telling GQ his upcoming LP is “the album I’ve always wanted to make."

Last month, the Canadian artist surprised fans with an update on his forthcoming project, writing in a series of tweets: "we gettin’ there. really proud of this one. wow..."