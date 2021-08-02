These Are The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurants In Chicago
By Kelly Fisher
August 2, 2021
It’s likely no surprise that Mexican food is among the most popular in America, and there are plenty of restaurants to choose from.
That’s why fellow foodies have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best Mexican restaurants in town.
Stacker also rounded up the Top 30 Mexican restaurants in Chicago based on TripAdvisor reviews, making the best options even more accessible to people looking for the perfect place to grab a bite to eat. The data journalism hub noted that cuisine has been "cemented" into a "beloved role in U.S. cuisine."
So, which Mexican restaurants are the best ones in Chicago?
These are the Top 10, according to TripAdvisor:
- Velvet Taco, at 1110 N State St
- Big Star, at 1531 N Damen Ave
- Xoco, at 449 N Clark St
- Topolobampo, at 445 N Clark St
- Frontera Grill, at 445 N Clark St
- Adobo Grill, at 1610 N Wells St
- Leña Brava, at 900 W Randolph St
- Mercadito, at 108 W Kinzie St
- Cantina Laredo, at 508 N State St
- Antique Taco, qt 1360 N Milwaukee Ave
Find other Mexican restaurants in Chicago that received high ratings on TripAdvisor here.
See the rest of the Top 30 list from Stacker here.