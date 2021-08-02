This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Greensboro

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Greensboro with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.

So which Greensboro restaurant has the highest-rated wings?

Monk's Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers

Despite the name, this neighborhood restaurant serves up the best chicken wings in all of Greensboro, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and nearly 130 reviews, it seems to be a hit. While Monk's may be known for its sandwiches, its wings are some customers' favorite item. Their 8-piece order comes in a variety of heat levels, from barbecue and mild to buffalo and hot.

Monk's Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers is located at 2101 Pyramid Village Blvd #100. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants around Greensboro that serve the best chicken wings in the city: