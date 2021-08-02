Tickets Available For Star Trek Las Vegas Convention

Star Trek fans from all over the world will soon be able to gather once again in Las Vegas, reported KTNV Las Vegas. The galaxy's largest annual convention will be held this year from August 11th through August 15th at the Rio Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas.

This year's convention will mark the 55th Anniversary of Star Trek, which is expected to bring in about 15,000 fans.

Anyone who wants to attend the convention in Vegas will have to bring a proof of vaccination. Those who prove that they have been fully vaccinated will receive a special wristband that will allow them entry into every part of the convention.

Anyone who isn't fully vaccinated will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test. A limited number of COVID-19 tests will be offered on-site.

The convention will feature a tribute for superstar William Shatner, who plays the legendary Captain Kirk. The tribute will include a video narrated by Shatner himself where he will share his favorite memories.

General admission will be $65 for a single day. Here are the show times:

Wednesday and Thursday- 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for tickets.