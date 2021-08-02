Two Fires Break Out On The Same Block In Tacoma

By Zuri Anderson

August 2, 2021

Firemen fighting blaze with hose.
Photo: Getty Images

Firefighters were busy Sunday morning (August 1) when they had to deal with two fires on the same block in Tacoma, Washington, according to KOMO.

A customer told the owner of Dockside Donuts around 5:30 a.m. about the blaze raging just a few feet from his store.

“I said, 'what’s going on?'" Sam Yam, the owner, told reporters. "He said, 'the next-door building is on fire.'" That's when Yam ran outside the store and saw the flames rising. Fire crews responded to the incident and were able to put out the fire before it could affect Yam's property.

Unfortunately, there was another blaze happening on Puyallup Avenue that morning. Ryan Borgelt, the owner of Bullseye Gun Range, claims the building housing the business lost power after a fire started at their electrical box in the back alley of their property.

“It’s aggravating as you can quite imagine, right?” he told KOMO, adding that there have been six arsons in the last three years. “Why is this okay? When did this become okay and how far is this going to go?”

The Tacoma Fire Department said the cause of the fires is still under investigation.

The community has seen more devastating fires this summer, including a local church and a historical building.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Two Fires Break Out On The Same Block In Tacoma

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.