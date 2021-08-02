Two Fires Break Out On The Same Block In Tacoma

Firefighters were busy Sunday morning (August 1) when they had to deal with two fires on the same block in Tacoma, Washington, according to KOMO.

A customer told the owner of Dockside Donuts around 5:30 a.m. about the blaze raging just a few feet from his store.

“I said, 'what’s going on?'" Sam Yam, the owner, told reporters. "He said, 'the next-door building is on fire.'" That's when Yam ran outside the store and saw the flames rising. Fire crews responded to the incident and were able to put out the fire before it could affect Yam's property.

Unfortunately, there was another blaze happening on Puyallup Avenue that morning. Ryan Borgelt, the owner of Bullseye Gun Range, claims the building housing the business lost power after a fire started at their electrical box in the back alley of their property.

“It’s aggravating as you can quite imagine, right?” he told KOMO, adding that there have been six arsons in the last three years. “Why is this okay? When did this become okay and how far is this going to go?”

The Tacoma Fire Department said the cause of the fires is still under investigation.

The community has seen more devastating fires this summer, including a local church and a historical building.