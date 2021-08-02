Tyler Hubbard's Daughter, 3, Gives Him Good Health Advice In Cute New Video

Tyler Hubbard has an adorable doctor.

The Florida Georgia Line singer embraced "dad life" when he shared a series of videos on Instagram of his daughter explaining “the consequences of my actions at 7:30 in the morning….”

“I think you didn’t get enough rest,” “Dr. Liv,” 3, tells her superstar dad in the first video. “You have to get rest. That’s why you feel sick, you didn’t get enough rest.”

After Hubbard left the room, his doctor had more questions for her “hangover patient,” as the video is captioned. Dr. Liv followed up, asking him what he ate to feel better. Hubbard replied that a cheeseburger and fries from Shake Shack — plus a nap — did the trick.

“Okay. Well, when you feel sick again, just make sure you take a lot of sleep in the morning and a lot of sleep when it’s nap time (and) bedtime,” Dr. Liv advised.

From behind the camera, wife and mom Hayley Hubbard thanks the doctor for her “really good advice,” and asks what the patient should do about alcohol. Dr. Liv said if it makes him sick again, he shouldn’t have alcohol and should have lots of rest.

“Thank you,” Hubbard told his 3-year-old doctor. “That’s good advice.”

The Hubbards celebrated Olivia’s third birthday in December, including with a cake and a tea party with the whole family (including Olivia’s brothers, Luca and Atlas).

Earlier this year, Hubbard said it’s oftentimes “all hands on deck” when it comes to raising three kids, but “it’s fun and it’s a challenge that we really, really enjoy.”