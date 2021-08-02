WATCH: Argument Over Seat Reclining Leads To Brawl On Austin-Bound Flight

Texas cops had to escort two men off a plane over the weekend after an argument over a seat turned physical.

The two men were yelling at each other about a seat "that couldn’t unrecline" on a Sunday (August 1) afternoon American Airlines flight from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Austin, Texas, a passenger told KXAN.

"When the plane finally landed in Austin and the seat belt sign was turned off, both men jumped up and physically started fighting each other," another anonymous passenger told KEYE.

A passenger video shows the two men trading blows and pushing each other into innocent passengers while the plane is parked at a gate at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

On the video, a passenger can be heard yelling "it's not worth it" multiple times as a flight attendant physically gets between the two men.

The two men continue to yell at each other even after the punches stopped flying. One of the men called another passenger a "narco b****" after being forced back into his seat.

Austin police officers were called to escort the two men off the plane, but it's unclear if either were arrested.

American Airlines wouldn't comment on the flight but confirmed that an "altercation between passengers" occurred.

***The following video contains profanity and fighting. ***