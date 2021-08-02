WATCH: Oklahoma Girl Freaks Out When Bigfoot Crashes Her Birthday Party

By Anna Gallegos

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images; edited by Anna Gallegos

A 6-year-old Oklahoma girl had the daylights scared out of her when a birthday surprise went terribly wrong.

Mom Brett McPherson likes to go all out for birthdays. Since the family was going to be in Broken Bow for Blaynee Mae's birthday, Brett decided to incorporate local lore about bigfoot into the celebration.

The parents and kids spent several days "spotting" the mythical creature in the nearby woods and did other bigfoot related activities on their trip. To top if all off, Brett invited Mrs. Bigfoot - a.k.a. Cinnamon - to Blaynee Mae's party.

"We just thought, I mean she came with balloons and a bow and a tutu, so I thought 'oh this will be cute and fun,'" Brett told KJRH.

That's not what the kids thought. As soon as Cinnamon tapped on the window to surprise the kids, they freaked out.

“They hit the ground like a tornado was coming. It was like they were on fire or something. We just never expected that kind of reaction,” the mom told News 9.

The adults had a good giggle at the kids' expense, but it all worked out in the end. Blaynee Mae and the other kids warmed up to Cinnamon.

Everyone had a good time, but the kids never want to see bigfoot ever again.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: Oklahoma Girl Freaks Out When Bigfoot Crashes Her Birthday Party

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.