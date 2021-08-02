WATCH: Oklahoma Girl Freaks Out When Bigfoot Crashes Her Birthday Party

A 6-year-old Oklahoma girl had the daylights scared out of her when a birthday surprise went terribly wrong.

Mom Brett McPherson likes to go all out for birthdays. Since the family was going to be in Broken Bow for Blaynee Mae's birthday, Brett decided to incorporate local lore about bigfoot into the celebration.

The parents and kids spent several days "spotting" the mythical creature in the nearby woods and did other bigfoot related activities on their trip. To top if all off, Brett invited Mrs. Bigfoot - a.k.a. Cinnamon - to Blaynee Mae's party.

"We just thought, I mean she came with balloons and a bow and a tutu, so I thought 'oh this will be cute and fun,'" Brett told KJRH.

That's not what the kids thought. As soon as Cinnamon tapped on the window to surprise the kids, they freaked out.

“They hit the ground like a tornado was coming. It was like they were on fire or something. We just never expected that kind of reaction,” the mom told News 9.