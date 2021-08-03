Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton To Throw Out First Pitch At D-Backs Game

Arizona Olympic bronze medalist Jagger Eaton will throw out the first pitch at tonight's Diamondbacks game, reported 12 News. The Mesa native will throw out the first pitch against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Fans of Eaton can watch him throw the first pitch at around 6:30.

Eaton won the bronze medal for Team USA in the men's street skateboarding event last week in Tokyo. This year marked the first time ever that skateboarding was an event at the Olympic Games.

Eaton won third in the event with 35.35 points. He got a 9.4 on his third trick alone. Japan's Yuto Horigome took gold in the event, followed by Kelvin Hoefler with the silver.