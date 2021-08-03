Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton To Throw Out First Pitch At D-Backs Game
By Ginny Reese
August 3, 2021
Arizona Olympic bronze medalist Jagger Eaton will throw out the first pitch at tonight's Diamondbacks game, reported 12 News. The Mesa native will throw out the first pitch against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Fans of Eaton can watch him throw the first pitch at around 6:30.
Eaton won the bronze medal for Team USA in the men's street skateboarding event last week in Tokyo. This year marked the first time ever that skateboarding was an event at the Olympic Games.
Eaton won third in the event with 35.35 points. He got a 9.4 on his third trick alone. Japan's Yuto Horigome took gold in the event, followed by Kelvin Hoefler with the silver.
Jagger will also be throwing out the first pitch before tonight's game! https://t.co/RInZVynkhv— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 3, 2021
When speaking about his Olympic win, Eaton told Fox News:
"I've had this dream for so long, and my whole goal was just to be on that podium. Knowing my family’s background, knowing where I come from, knowing how big the Olympics were in my family, knowing that we all watched it every summer … just to be able to say that title, to be able to have that, it means everything to me. I’m so stoked I even got the opportunity because I almost thought I didn’t.
When I was a kid and I started skateboarding and growing up in my family and knowing the Olympic Games were the biggest level of competition, I always wanted it to be an Olympic sport, but I never really saw it happening until about five or six years ago when there were talks about it. And once there were talks about it, I just like … I lost my mind."