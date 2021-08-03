Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton To Throw Out First Pitch At D-Backs Game

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Olympic bronze medalist Jagger Eaton will throw out the first pitch at tonight's Diamondbacks game, reported 12 News. The Mesa native will throw out the first pitch against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Fans of Eaton can watch him throw the first pitch at around 6:30.

Eaton won the bronze medal for Team USA in the men's street skateboarding event last week in Tokyo. This year marked the first time ever that skateboarding was an event at the Olympic Games.

Eaton won third in the event with 35.35 points. He got a 9.4 on his third trick alone. Japan's Yuto Horigome took gold in the event, followed by Kelvin Hoefler with the silver.

When speaking about his Olympic win, Eaton told Fox News:

"I've had this dream for so long, and my whole goal was just to be on that podium. Knowing my family’s background, knowing where I come from, knowing how big the Olympics were in my family, knowing that we all watched it every summer … just to be able to say that title, to be able to have that, it means everything to me. I’m so stoked I even got the opportunity because I almost thought I didn’t.
When I was a kid and I started skateboarding and growing up in my family and knowing the Olympic Games were the biggest level of competition, I always wanted it to be an Olympic sport, but I never really saw it happening until about five or six years ago when there were talks about it. And once there were talks about it, I just like … I lost my mind."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton To Throw Out First Pitch At D-Backs Game

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.