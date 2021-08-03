A&W Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day At Wisconsin Locations
By Hannah DeRuyter
August 3, 2021
Grab a mug, some ice-cold root beer and some vanilla ice cream because Friday, August 6, is National Root Beer Float Day.
If you're looking for a free root beer float around Wisconsin, you're in luck. A&W Restaurants is celebrating the national holiday by giving out free small root beer floats at participating locations on Friday, August 6.
All you have to do is show up to one of the seven locations below from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a free root beer float; there is no purchase necessary. The company is asking for donations for charity. The charity A&W picked to donate to is DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Here are seven participating A&W Wisconsin locations:
- 900 U.S. Highway 12, Baraboo, WI 53913
- 7885 US Highway 2, Iron River, WI 54847
- 4141 Harbor Town Lane, Manitowoc, WI 54220
- 1020 W. Hokah Road, Minong, WI 54859
- 7389 Airport Road, Siren, WI 54872
- 804 South Pacific Street, Spencer, WI 54479
- 212 Division Street, Withee, WI 54498
According to the DAV website, DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.
For more information on A&W's free root beer floats, click here.