Can Chicago Infrastructure Handle All The Commuters Returning To Work?

As more and more workers return to in-person jobs, can Chicago infrastructure handle the “new normal” for rush-hour traffic?

That’s what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation sought to determine in its new 2021 U.S. City Roads Report. The Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber, ranked the “cities where drivers may encounter fewer problems — and notes the places where headaches may be the worst.”

Twenty major metropolitan areas are included in the new AI-powered study. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation partnered with Pittsburgh-based tech startup RoadBotics to complete the study:

“The study’s results come at a time when talks about the urgent need for physical infrastructure improvements continue in Washington, D.C., and as America’s major metropolitan areas prepare to welcome back millions of commuters who will return to offices and other brick-and-mortar workplaces as America continues its rebound from COVID-19.”

“...The goal was to better understand the relationships and patterns of road conditions…This innovative look at America’s roadways uses technology to increase awareness of the growing infrastructure crisis, while showcasing the power of private sector solutions.”

So, which city took the No. 1 spot?

Philadelphia.

Chicago wasn’t the best city, but it still makes the Top 10 list. The Windy City comes in at No. 7.

Here’s what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation said about it:

“As the largest city in the Midwest, with over 9.5 million residents, Chicago is well known for having a high-functioning and extensive transportation system. However, since 2017, Chicago has had the second highest population decrease (-0.2%) and the lowest tax revenue growth rate (0.9%) of all the cities analyzed. The 72 roadway miles studied resulted in a Road Network Score of 2.11, giving the Windy City the seventh best infrastructure ranking. But the loss in tax revenue and population could be an issue in how the roadway network is maintained in future years.”

Read the full study here.