Can Columbus Infrastructure Handle All The Commuters Returning To Work?

As more and more workers return to in-person jobs, can Columbus infrastructure handle the “new normal” for rush-hour traffic?

That’s what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation sought to determine in its new 2021 U.S. City Roads Report. The Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber, ranked the “cities where drivers may encounter fewer problems — and notes the places where headaches may be the worst.”

Twenty major metropolitan areas are included in the new AI-powered study. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation partnered with Pittsburgh-based tech startup RoadBotics to complete the study:

“The study’s results come at a time when talks about the urgent need for physical infrastructure improvements continue in Washington, D.C., and as America’s major metropolitan areas prepare to welcome back millions of commuters who will return to offices and other brick-and-mortar workplaces as America continues its rebound from COVID-19.”

“The goal was to better understand the relationships and patterns of road conditions…This innovative look at America’s roadways uses technology to increase awareness of the growing infrastructure crisis, while showcasing the power of private sector solutions.”

So, which city took the No. 1 spot?

Philadelphia.

Columbus, however, dwindles to No. 14 on the list.

Here’s what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation said about it:

“Ohio’s capital city comes in at number 14 in the rankings. As the city’s population (2.1 million) and annual tax revenue ($1.6 billion) continue to grow, Columbus will need to look for ways to improve its 75 roadway miles analyzed at the Roadway Network Score of 2.32. Currently, over a third of Columbus’ roadway network falls at a rating of 3 or higher. This score is in large part a reflection of its residential roadway network that encompasses nearly 39 of the total 75 miles and has a rating of 2.36.”

Read the full study here.