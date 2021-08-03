Chris Paul Stays With Phoenix Suns, Secures $120 Million Four-Year Deal

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has agreed to stay with the Suns, reported ESPN. Paul agreed to a four-year deal with the team, securing a whopping $120 million, according to his agents Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan.

Paul is expected to joining the team at training camp after a source says he had surgery on his left wrist after the NBA Finals. Paul was seen wearing tape on his left wrist during the Finals.

Paul hinted at his interest in staying with the Suns after the team's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. He referenced wanting to help the team get over the hump. He said:

"I think for me, I just look at myself and figure out how can I get better, what I could have done more and make sure I come back next season ready to do it again."

Chris Paul is a 16-year NBA veteran. He originally declined his $44 million player option for next season before reaching the final $120 million agreement.

Last season, Paul averaged 16.4 points on 49.9 percent shooting, 8.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

On Monday, the Suns reached agreements with Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee.