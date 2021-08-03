Experts Warn That New TikTok Trend Could Make People Sick

Experts say a new popular TikTok trend could cause health issues.

NBC News reports "the frozen honey challenge" has taken the app by storm recently, with the hashtag "#FrozenHoney" garnering nearly 600 million views and "#FrozenHoneyChallenge" totaling more than 80 million.

Some users have mixed honey with corn syrup to make it less dense, while others have created their own mixes -- such as corn syrup and candy -- that have a similar texture to the frozen honey.

Videos in which users have actually eaten the honey have resulted in the individuals running to the bathroom with diarrhea.

"I feel sick now," one user wrote in a caption of a video of herself trying the trend.

"[Be right back] gotta go get my stomach pumped,"another user joked.

Health experts say consuming too much honey -- a fifth or more of a bottle -- can lead to a sugar overload.

"Honey is great, but having it in small amounts to sweeten is really a healthy relationship with food, and using it to get a lot of followers and a lot of attention and having it in excess amounts is crazy," said Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, via NBC News.

Experts also warned consuming too much honey could lead to stomach cramping, bloating and other digestive side effects.

NBC News said it was unclear where the new TikTok trend originated, but has been a staple of ASMR YouTube channels in which users eat frozen honey to create sounds some viewers find relaxing.