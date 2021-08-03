Fetty Wap Speaks Out After Death Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

By Sarah Tate

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap is speaking out for the first time since news broke Saturday (July 31) that one of his six children, 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell, passed away. Lauren's cause of death is unknown, but reports indicate that she had been sick for a month and passed away in her sleep.

The 30-year-old rapper hadn't spoken directly about his daughter's death but did reference her in now-expired Instagram Story after his performance at Rolling Loud on Sunday. "LoLo daddy did that s--- for you last night baby girl."

Fetty took to Instagram Live on Monday asking for his fans' support during this difficult time, per US Weekly.

"Y'all can do me a favor?" he asked. "Just post all butterflies. All butterflies. [She] loved butterflies. If you guys could do that, that means a lot."

Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the news of her daughter's passing on Saturday in a tribute on Instagram.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she captioned a video of Lauren playing in a pool. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

