Garth Brooks Encourages Fans To Have 'Patience' As Concerts Return

Garth Brooks is cautiously optimistic for his current stadium tour as the talk around COVID-19's Delta variant becomes louder.

As per PEOPLE, the country titan is hoping that we can navigate this stage of the pandemic with patience. "Every day, the reports we get change because it's the first time anyone has been through it," Brooks, 59, explained to the celebrity gossip outlet. "What I'd love to see all of us do is have the patience to read those changes instead of jump on them and use them for our argument. We should see where this thing's going."

Brooks went on to compare the battle against COVID-19 to war, admitting that the virus is "very smart." "You have to divide the enemy to defeat them, and this virus has us divided," he continued. "My thing is just patience. You have to listen and be over-the-top careful. Hopefully, you'll never regret that."

Brooks recently made headlines when Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan revealed a COVID-19 vaccination clinic would be held at Arrowhead Stadium on August 7, the day of Brooks' sold-out show. "Wow, good for them," he said of the in-venue initiative. "I hope it works."

"We're going to continue to take advantage of every opportunity we can to create vaccination opportunities,” Donovan said during a media call. “We've got a little concert coming up here with Garth Brooks with about 70,000-plus fans, and we're working on having a vaccination site on-site for the concert. We'll continue to do that. Not sure if we're going to be able to do it on game days. We're trying to work through that as well."