Get A Free Root Beer Float In Michigan On National Root Beer Float Day

Grab a mug, some ice-cold root beer and some vanilla ice cream because Friday, August 6, is National Root Beer Float Day.

If you're looking for a free root beer float around Michigan, you're in luck. A&W Restaurants is celebrating the national holiday by giving out free small root beer floats at participating locations.

The restaurant has a great point; there's nothing better than a free root beer float.

"August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day, the one day every year when we celebrate our signature treat. A&W Root Beer and rich, creamy vanilla soft serve — it doesn't get much better than that."

Head to Michigan's participating A&W Restaurant from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a free root beer float; there is no purchase necessary. The company is asking for donations for charity. The charity A&W picked to donate to is DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

A&W's participating Michigan location is in Menominee:

3730 Tenth Street, Menominee, MI 49858

According to the DAV website, DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

For more information on A&W's free root beer floats, click here.