Kentucky Man Says God Told Him To Burn Down His House

By Anna Gallegos

August 3, 2021

Charles Mullins
Photo: Boone County Sheriff's Office

A man in Northern Kentucky is blaming a divine being for his recent house fire.

Charles Mullins, 65, was arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly burned down his home in Hebron on Tuesday, August 3.

Authorities found Mullins standing at his driveway in the 2100 block of North Bend Road just after 3 a.m. as flames consumed his house.

It didn't take long for Mullins to tell Boone County Sheriff's deputies at the scene that he started the fire. He told them that he turned on the stove's gas burners and then poured gasoline throughout the house.

He also told deputies that he lit a piece of paper on fire and then tossed it in the gas to ignite his house.

Mullins said that God told him to burn the home and then flee Kentucky, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Despite the home being in a heavily wooded area near other homes and business, no one was injured in the fire.

Mullins is being held in the Boone County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

