UofL To Build Lamar Jackson Statue At Cardinal Stadium
By Anna Gallegos
August 3, 2021
University of Louisville alum Lamar Jackson will soon be a permanent fixture at Cardinal Stadium.
The university plans to build a statue of the former Heisman Trophy winner outside the football stadium, athletics director Vince Tyra announced on The Deener Show on Monday.
The statue is part of UofL's plans to revamp the stadium and the area around it.
"This availed us a chance to add gates, make it more fan friendly, create a plaza area where you can recognize more of our legacy. To include likely taking Johnny (Unitas) off the Norton Terrace, and bringing him down, and put Lamar with him out front, where fans would be more accessible to. Particularly the kids in the community," Tyra said.
On Twitter, Jackson couldn't believe the news. He tweeted, "Thatz Major I appreciate that , like y’all seriouz???"
🥺❤️🖤Thatz Major I appreciate that , like y’all seriouz???🥺🥺🥺🥺 @vincetyra https://t.co/8vwTaanZeS— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 2, 2021
Tyra didn't give any specifics about when the Jackson statue will be added.
Jackson is by far one of the greatest football players from UofL. He set 42 school record with his 13,175 passing and rushing yards and 119 total touchdowns as the Cardinal quarterback, according to FanNation.
Before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Jackson became the youngest Heisman winner in 2019.
Jackson's originally from Pompano Beach, Florida, but he considers Louisville as home. "It was my first home coming out of high school, the first city to show me some love out of state, and it's always a family when I come back," he said about the city in 2019.