UofL To Build Lamar Jackson Statue At Cardinal Stadium

University of Louisville alum Lamar Jackson will soon be a permanent fixture at Cardinal Stadium.

The university plans to build a statue of the former Heisman Trophy winner outside the football stadium, athletics director Vince Tyra announced on The Deener Show on Monday.

The statue is part of UofL's plans to revamp the stadium and the area around it.

"This availed us a chance to add gates, make it more fan friendly, create a plaza area where you can recognize more of our legacy. To include likely taking Johnny (Unitas) off the Norton Terrace, and bringing him down, and put Lamar with him out front, where fans would be more accessible to. Particularly the kids in the community," Tyra said.

On Twitter, Jackson couldn't believe the news. He tweeted, "Thatz Major I appreciate that , like y’all seriouz???"