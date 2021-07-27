Louisville Unveils New Tailgating Spot Just In Time For Football Season

By Anna Gallegos

July 27, 2021

Louisville v Miami
Photo: Getty Images

Fans of University of Louisville football will have a new place to hangout near Cardinal Stadium this season.

On Tuesday, Louisville unveiled The Alley, a large courtyard that will host live entertainment, food trucks, and plenty of drinking options on game days.

The Alley will be constructed on the site of Cardinal Alley, the former tailgating club, according to WAVE 3. It'll be located at South Floyd Street directly across from the entrance into Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville plans on officially opening The Alley on September 11, just before the Cardinal's home opener against Eastern Kentucky.

"We are fans too. We know that the game day experience goes far beyond the actual game. We want to help create destinations and foster more traditions for our fans. The Alley is just one more example. I'm so thankful to our friends at Buffalo Construction, Inc. are as committed to our success as we are," Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement.

The Alley will be free and open to all fans. It'll be open four hours before game time and close 30 minutes before kickoff. Post game, it'll be open for one hour.

Premium memberships will be available for those who want access to The Alley's indoor, climate-controlled buildings. Members will also have access to catered meals and premium drink options.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Louisville Unveils New Tailgating Spot Just In Time For Football Season

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.