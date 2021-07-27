Louisville Unveils New Tailgating Spot Just In Time For Football Season

Fans of University of Louisville football will have a new place to hangout near Cardinal Stadium this season.

On Tuesday, Louisville unveiled The Alley, a large courtyard that will host live entertainment, food trucks, and plenty of drinking options on game days.

The Alley will be constructed on the site of Cardinal Alley, the former tailgating club, according to WAVE 3. It'll be located at South Floyd Street directly across from the entrance into Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville plans on officially opening The Alley on September 11, just before the Cardinal's home opener against Eastern Kentucky.

"We are fans too. We know that the game day experience goes far beyond the actual game. We want to help create destinations and foster more traditions for our fans. The Alley is just one more example. I'm so thankful to our friends at Buffalo Construction, Inc. are as committed to our success as we are," Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement.

The Alley will be free and open to all fans. It'll be open four hours before game time and close 30 minutes before kickoff. Post game, it'll be open for one hour.

Premium memberships will be available for those who want access to The Alley's indoor, climate-controlled buildings. Members will also have access to catered meals and premium drink options.