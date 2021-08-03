Man Charged For Firing Gun In Crowd During Bucks' NBA Win Celebration

A Milwaukee man has been charged after police say he fired a gun in a crowd while Bucks fans celebrated the team's NBA championship win.

On July 21, chaos erupted outside of Milwaukee's Deer District when shots were fired. According to TMJ 4, 18-year-old Montavist E. McKeown was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct in connection to the shooting.

A criminal complaint states that if McKeown is convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of a little over 10 years in jail.

Milwaukee police say officers responded to several sounds of gunshots on Juneau Ave, where fans were gathered celebrating the Bucks NBA title win. When fans began to flee from the gunshots, an officer pointed out a suspect.

Police ordered the man to get on the ground numerous times before the suspect complied. The complaint also noted that officers found a semi-automatic Glock 23 with missing rounds concealed in his clothes.

On the night of the shooting, police say there were two shootings just a street apart. Three people in total were injured in both shootings.

Police say they reviewed video and reports that identify McKeown as the suspected shooter.

Mckeown has his preliminary court hearing Tuesday, August 3.