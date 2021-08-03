Netflix, HBO Rent Space For Film Projects In Central Texas

By Anna Gallegos

August 3, 2021

Two major film studios are temporarily setting up shop in Central Texas.

The Austin Business Journal broke the news that HBO and Netflix signed short-term leases on property that can be used for film projects.

HBO is renting 110,000 square feet at Kyle Crossing in Kyle, Texas, while Netflix signed a lease for a 20,000 square foot building in East Austin.

Netflix hasn't said what its space will be used for, but HBO is filming a crime series in nearby Lockhart and the Kyle Crossing space will be used for costumes and storage, a source told ABJ.

Very few details were offered about either projects and there's been no word if either studio will hire local actors or production crews.

HBO is already familiar with Lockhart since it was used as a filming location in 2016 for its series "The Leftovers."

Over the years, the small town between Austin and San Antonio has set itself up as a film-friendly place.

“Film has been very important to Lockhart over the years. Films like 'Waiting for Guffman,' 'The Newton Boys,' 'Transformers 4' and recent productions like Netflix’s 'Plus/Minus' have all used Lockhart as a large part of their production," Mike Kamerlander, Lockhart economic development director, told the paper.

