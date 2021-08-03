Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Uses Bowling Ball To Save Man From Fiery Crash

By Hannah DeRuyter

August 3, 2021

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent saved a man's life using a bowling ball in Farmington Hills on Saturday, July 31.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, off-duty agent John Leslie was driving down Northwestern Highway when he noticed a vehicle on fire on the side of the road.

Leslie is a trained EMT and rushed over to the scene to see if anyone needed help. Luckily he stopped to check on the scene because two men told him the driver was trapped inside the fiery vehicle.

Leslie jumped into action to try and save the driver. The passenger's front door was destroyed in the crash, but he was able to crawl into the back of the vehicle to try and get the driver out. Due to the vehicle's damage, he couldn't pull the driver out from the back seat. Leslie saw a bowling ball in the back and used it to break the driver's side window to extract the driver. After hitting the car multiple times with the ball, he could finally reach in and open the driver's door to rescue him.

"If it weren't for the bowling ball, I'm not sure how I would have gotten the window smashed to get the guy out," Leslie said. "That ball saved his life."

Just seconds after Leslie pulled the man to safety; a small explosion happened in the vehicle. Leslie triaged the man until police and fire arrived on the scene.

"Every day across America, our Border Patrol agents, without regard for their own safety, risk their lives to save others," Acting Chief Patrol Agent Robert B. Simon said. "I could not be more proud of John and how quickly he jumped in to save this man's life. If he did not react so quickly, the outcome would have been very different."

Off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent John Leslie kneeling after saving a man from a burning vehicle on July 31.
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Uses Bowling Ball To Save Man From Fiery Crash

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.