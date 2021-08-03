Rebel Wilson Nods To Britney Spears In Photo Of 90s Music Video Recreation

By Kelly Fisher

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Rebel Wilson’s “life is CRAZY right now” as she films her upcoming comedy.

The 41-year-old actress recreated pop legend Britney Spears’ 1999 hit “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” from the singer’s iconic …Baby One More Time album. Wilson shared a boomerang on TikTok set to the fan-favorite song:

“Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad”

Wilson also posted a photo on Instagram, where she sits in a revived music video set wearing a shimmering green top and black pants, similar to Spears’ ensemble:

“My life is CRAZY right now 😜 ps 💜 you Britney”

Thousands of fans have commented on Instagram, applauding Wilson’s acting talent and her evident hard work to get healthy (Wilson has publicly opened up about her weight loss journey and reaching her goal weight at more than 60 pounds down). Some commenters also showed love for Spears, including hopes that Wilson’s upcoming movie does her justice and adding the #FreeBritney hashtag. The nod to Spears’ iconic 1990s song comes as the pop titan remains in a legal battle over her decade-plus-long conservatorship. See the comprehensive timeline here.

Wilson stars in Senior Year alongside Alicia Silverstone, Chris Parnell and others. The IMDb synopsis explains that the film centers around a “thirty seven year-old woman (who) wakes up from a twenty-year-coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.”

@rebelwilson

Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad

♬ (You Drive Me) Crazy - Britney Spears

