Rebel Wilson Nods To Britney Spears In Photo Of 90s Music Video Recreation

Thousands of fans have commented on Instagram, applauding Wilson’s acting talent and her evident hard work to get healthy (Wilson has publicly opened up about her weight loss journey and reaching her goal weight at more than 60 pounds down). Some commenters also showed love for Spears, including hopes that Wilson’s upcoming movie does her justice and adding the #FreeBritney hashtag. The nod to Spears’ iconic 1990s song comes as the pop titan remains in a legal battle over her decade-plus-long conservatorship. See the comprehensive timeline here.

Wilson stars in Senior Year alongside Alicia Silverstone, Chris Parnell and others. The IMDb synopsis explains that the film centers around a “thirty seven year-old woman (who) wakes up from a twenty-year-coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.”