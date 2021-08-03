The Weeknd Shares Teaser Of New Single 'Take My Breath' In Olympics Promo

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd is dropping his new single "Take My Breath" on Friday (August 6).

Less than 24 hours after confirming the start of a new era with a teaser video titled, “The Dawn Is Coming,” Abel returned to social media on Monday (August 2) to share a snippet of his upcoming track in an ad for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 52-second clip, which announced the song's Friday release date, features Team USA track and field stars Sydney McLaughlin, Gabby Thomas, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu. You can check out the commercial below.

The Weeknd's posting of the commercial came shortly after he dropped a two-minute clip of the instrumental version of "Take My Breath" in a teaser video titled, “The Dawn Is Coming.” While Abel released the clip with little explanation, hours after its release he shared more details about his new era and upcoming album, telling GQ the project is “the album I’ve always wanted to make." 

Last month, the Canadian artist surprised fans with an update on his forthcoming project, writing in a series of tweets: "we gettin’ there. really proud of this one. wow..."

The upcoming LP will be a follow-up to the "Blinding Lights" singer's critically acclaimed LP, After Hours, which was released in March 2020.

The Weeknd

