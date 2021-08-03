This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Columbia

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Columbia with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.

So which Columbia restaurant has the highest-rated wings?

Garners Ferry Seafood & More

Even with "seafood" in the name, this neighborhood restaurant serves up the best chicken wings in all of Columbia, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and nearly 100 reviews, it seems to be a hit. Order up some whole wings or make it a basket with fries and hush puppies.

Garners Ferry Seafood & More is located at 8006 Garners Ferry Road #C. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants around Columbia that serve the best chicken wings in the city:

*Restaurants with multiple locations on the list were combined using the highest rated location.