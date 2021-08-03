This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Indiana
By Anna Gallegos
August 3, 2021
Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger.
If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the regional flavor.
That's why Food & Wine magazine recently compiled as list of the best burgers in every state. This list isn't for people who decide where to eat based on how Instagram friendly the food is. For Food & Wine, it's all about the "old-school institutions" that make the best tasting burger.
So what's the best place to get a burger in Indiana?
It's the Workingman's Friend in Indianapolis.
Here's what the magazine said about the vintage restaurant:
Long before smash burgers were a trend, Hoosiers just called them burgers. The now internationally popular style is nearly ubiquitous here, from regional chain restaurants to vintage mom-and-pop operations like The Workingman's Friend, a true tavern tucked into a part of Indianapolis you probably weren't looking for. Over a century old, this woman-owned and -operated restaurant remains in the same family of Macedonian immigrants that founded the place, back in 1918. Racks of Cheez-It packets, a DeKuypers display collecting dust, and a forgotten half-pot of coffee on the burner pass for decor at the glass-brick bar, backlit by pink neon. Belly up and order a double cheeseburger, so smashed it's not even funny, served Big Mac-style with bread in the middle, plus cheese on both patties, shredded iceberg, and a bit of mayonnaise spread thinly on the bun. (Ketchup is always Red Gold, the preferred local alternative, but you probably don't need it.) This is one of Indy's essential bites, in one of the best bars in the Midwest.
