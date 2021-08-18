Here's Every Portland Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Zuri Anderson
March 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
For nearly 15 years, Guy Fieri has been taking America on his journey to find the most delicious eats across America. 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' has put the spotlight on all kinds of restaurants from coast to coast. The Food Network show even went international at several points over its long history.
Fieri has made plenty of stops in Portland, Oregon, too. The mayor of Flavortown has visited pubs, food trucks, delis, traditional restaurants, and all kinds of eateries. Here's a list of all the Rose City-based restaurants featured on the show!
- Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market, Season 6 Episode 7 (May 2009)
- Pine State Biscuits, Season 6 Episode 9 (June 2009)
- BUNK Sandwiches, Season 7 Episode 1 (August 2009)
- Podnah's Pit Barbecue, Season 7 Episode 5 (August 2009)
- Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen, Season 17 Episode 13 (August 2013)
- Country Cat Dinnerhouse & Bar, Season 18 Episode 2 (September 2013)
- PDX Six Seven One, Season 18 Episode 4 (September 2013)
- Frank's Noodle House, Season 18 Episode 5 (October 2013)
- Tin Shed Garden Cafe, Season 18 Episode 9 (November 2013)
- P's & Q's Market, Season 25, Episode 10 (November 2016)
- Tails & Trotters, Season 25, Episode 13 (December 2016)
- Matt's BBQ, Season 26, Episode 3 (January 2017)
- Swiss Hibiscus, Season 26, Episode 4 (February 2017)
- Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill, Season 31, Episode 12 (June 2020)
- Guero, Season 31, Episode 13 (July 2020)
- Yonder, Season 32, Episode 3 (September 2020)
- Viking Soul Food, Season 32, Episode 4 (October 2020)
- Chin's Kitchen, Season 32, Episode 5 (October 2020)
These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show:
- Byways Cafe
- Arleta Library Bakery Cafe
- Blueplate Lunch Counter
- Pok Pok
- Industrial Cafe & Saloon
- Ataula
- Aviv
- The Original Dinerant