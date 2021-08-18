Here's Every Portland Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Zuri Anderson

March 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

For nearly 15 years, Guy Fieri has been taking America on his journey to find the most delicious eats across America. 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' has put the spotlight on all kinds of restaurants from coast to coast. The Food Network show even went international at several points over its long history.

Fieri has made plenty of stops in Portland, Oregon, too. The mayor of Flavortown has visited pubs, food trucks, delis, traditional restaurants, and all kinds of eateries. Here's a list of all the Rose City-based restaurants featured on the show!

These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show:

  • Byways Cafe
  • Arleta Library Bakery Cafe
  • Blueplate Lunch Counter
  • Pok Pok
  • Industrial Cafe & Saloon
  • Ataula
  • Aviv
  • The Original Dinerant
    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.