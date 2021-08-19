Here's Every Norfolk Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Jason Hall
March 4, 2022
Popular chef Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show has showcased some of America's best and most beloved restaurants for nearly 15 years.
The touring Food Network program has followed a "road trip" concept since its initial one-off special in November 2006 and official premiere in April 2007, making stops both nationwide and internationally.
Those stops include the Norfolk area, which has been featured in numerous episodes and seasons of the long-running program.
A total of 14 current restaurants from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Carrollton and Portsmouth have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Here's every Norfolk area restaurant Fieri has visited during the popular show with their address and air date included:
- Alkaline Ramen: 820 Shirley Avenue, Norfolk, VA (July 2017)
- Captain Chuck-a-Mucks: 21088 Marina Road, Carrollton, VA (February 2009)
- Carib Shack: 2272 West Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA (July 2017)
- Citrus Breakfast and Lunch: 2265 West Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA (March 2013)
- Doumars: 1919 Monticello Avenue, Norfolk, VA (December 2008)
- Flip Flops Grill and Chill: 2217 Upton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA (May 2011)
- Jessys Tienda y Taqueria: 3201 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA (July 2017)
- Leaping Lizards Cafe: 4408 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA (November 2011)
- Moseberth's Chicken: 1505 Airline Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA (May 2011)
- Pendulum Fine Meats: 820 Shirley Avenue, Norfolk, VA (July 2017)
- Rigoletto Italian Bakery and Cafe: 2181 Upton Drive #414 Virginia Beach, VA (November 2011)
- The Beach Pub: 1001 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA (May 2011)
- The Grilled Cheese Bistro: 345 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA (September 2017)
- Whitner's Barbecue: 869 Lynnhaven Parkway
Unfortunately, Get Fresh Cafe in Norfolk and Harvey's Hot Dogs in Portsmouth have closed since being featured on the show.