Here's Every Norfolk Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Jason Hall

March 4, 2022

Phoenix skyline and cactus
Photo: Getty Images

Popular chef Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show has showcased some of America's best and most beloved restaurants for nearly 15 years.

The touring Food Network program has followed a "road trip" concept since its initial one-off special in November 2006 and official premiere in April 2007, making stops both nationwide and internationally.

Those stops include the Norfolk area, which has been featured in numerous episodes and seasons of the long-running program.

A total of 14 current restaurants from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Carrollton and Portsmouth have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Here's every Norfolk area restaurant Fieri has visited during the popular show with their address and air date included:

Unfortunately, Get Fresh Cafe in Norfolk and Harvey's Hot Dogs in Portsmouth have closed since being featured on the show.

