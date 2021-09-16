This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
September 30, 2022
If you're craving cake, pie, or bread, look no further than a bakery.
A bakery can have all kinds of treats and offerings, including croissants, macarons, and sandwiches. Sometimes, the bakery can double as an ice cream shop or cafe!
There are many bakeries across the U.S. but some may appeal to customers more. Mashed listed the best bakeries in each state, and this is their pick for Washington:
Le Panier in Seattle!
This French bakery has all kinds of bread and treats waiting for you to try, including seasonal offerings. Meringues, tarts, croissants, baguettes and much more are on the menu alongside sandwiches and other savory options.
Here's what the website said about the business:
"Le Panier is a French bakery tucked in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, and it's hard to find a day without the line out the door. It's that good. Le Panier dishes up incredibly buttery and flaky croissants, brioche framboise, stunning breads, and a beautiful assortment of expertly prepared French macarons. Many say the wait in line is worth it here, especially as the croissants are the best they've ever had, and the macarons are made perfectly."
