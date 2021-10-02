Nick Jonas Wishes He Could Have Recognizable Hair Once Again

At the height of the Jonas Brothers' popularity during the 2000s and 2010s, Nick Jonas had a curly head of hair that courted envy. With his face plastered on bedroom walls and billboards, his curly locks were so familiar that he could often be recognized from behind.

Flash forward to 2013, and the singer opted to chop off his hair when he began to go solo. And with it, his curly-headed signature was gone in exchange for a buzzcut that he continues to sport to this day.

"Basically, when I was 13, I had arguably one of the most recognizable heads of hair in the world," Jonas said in his TikTok. "So that's me, at that point in time. And come to now, I'm 29, and I just found out, which can't be accurate, that I'm not even in like the Top 50 Most Recognizable Heads of Hair. And that's probably because like, you've changed a few times, but how is that possible?"