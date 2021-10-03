FINNEAS Opens Up About 'Surreal' Experience Singing With Coldplay

Last weekend, FINNEAS and his sister Billie Eilish joined Coldplay onstage to sing "Fix You" during their Global Citizen Live set. Now, the singer-songwriter's opening up about the "surreal" experience.

“It was a cool weekend," FINNEAS told NME (he and Billie also performed during the global virtual event). “The singing with Coldplay part was very surreal. It’s not something I ever thought I would get to do. It still feels a bit like when you’re having a certain dream."

“You’re like, ‘Oh, I had a dream last night we were in Central Park, and Coldplay was on for some reason, and we were singing with them for some reason,’" he continued. "It was a real treat.”

Performing with Coldplay wasn't the only dreamlike situation the siblings recently found themselves in. On Tuesday (September 28), FINNEAS and Billie met Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Charles on the red carpet of the No Time To Die world premiere.

FINNEAS and Billie performed at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival. If you missed any of the action, you can relive the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival by tuning in to The CW Network tonight (October 3) from 8-10 pm ET/PT for a television special.