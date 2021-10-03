Here's Why Tom Brady's NFL Passing Record Didn't Receive A Big Celebration

Most expected Tom Brady breaking the NFL passing record in his home stadium of 20 years to lead to a big celebration.

That didn't happen on Sunday (October 3) night...here's why.

NFL Network's Albert Breer reports Brady, his former team of 20 seasons, the New England Patriots and his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all agreed that they didn't want want their game to stop in recognition of the record-breaking throw, however, the NFL insisted on it.

"So this is a good place to reiterate my note from PGL on @NBCSportsBoston: Neither the Patriots nor the Bucs nor Tom Brady himself wanted the game stopped to recognize the record-breaking throw," Breer tweeted. "The NFL insisted on it. Looked like Brady wasn't interested in playing their game."