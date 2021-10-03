Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Bill Belichick's Postgame Hug With Tom Brady

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick downplayed any possible rift between himself and longtime former quarterback Tom Brady in the leadup to their highly-anticipated matchup on Sunday Night Football.

But Belichick's brief postgame hug with Brady did little to silence any questions about their relationship.

The embrace was caught during NBC Sports' postgame coverage of the game between the coach and his quarterback of 20 seasons after Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Patriots 19-17 at Gillette Stadium, his first and only game against his former team.

While several other Patriots coaches and players with past ties to Brady were also captured giving the seven-time Super Bowl champion much more emotional embraces after the game, Belichick's was brief and seemed rushed.

CBS Minnesota sports anchor Norman Seawright III tweeted that the hug was, "giving 'ran into my ex in public and completely overthought the situation'" vibes.