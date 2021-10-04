Dave Grohl's first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music comes out tomorrow (October 5), but on Friday (October 8), the Foo Fighters frontman will become a bedtime story teller when he reads aloud for the CBeebies Bedtime Story show.

He'll be reading two stories, one of which was based off The Beatles song "Octopus's Garden" and was written by the band's drummer Ringo Starr. The story “follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus’s cave.”

"As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children," Grohl said in a statement. "It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies."

Grohl is in good company as a CBeebies Bedtime Story guest. Dolly Parton, Elton John and more have read stories for the UK children's show.

See the announcement below.