Dave Grohl Is Reading A Bedtime Story For CBeebies

By Katrina Nattress

October 4, 2021

Photo: CBeebies

Dave Grohl's first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music comes out tomorrow (October 5), but on Friday (October 8), the Foo Fighters frontman will become a bedtime story teller when he reads aloud for the CBeebies Bedtime Story show.

He'll be reading two stories, one of which was based off The Beatles song "Octopus's Garden" and was written by the band's drummer Ringo Starr. The story “follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus’s cave.”

"As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children," Grohl said in a statement. "It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies."

Grohl is in good company as a CBeebies Bedtime Story guest. Dolly Parton, Elton John and more have read stories for the UK children's show.

See the announcement below.

On October 5, Grohl heads out for a small book tour. See the list of dates below.

Dave Grohl The Storyteller Book Tour Dates

October 5 — New York, NY – The Town Hall

October 7 — Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

October 12 & 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Ford

Dave Grohl
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.