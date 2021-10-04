Jack Harlow Shows Love For Louisville With Donations To Local Nonprofits

By Anna Gallegos

October 4, 2021

Jack Harlow has spent the summer touring and performing at major music festivals, but for him, Louisville will always be home.

"It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," the "What's Poppin" rapper told People.

The 23-year-old is giving back to the community he grew up in by donating to local organizations, including the Louisville Urban League, the Center for Woman and Families, and AMPED.

Harlow's mom Maggie inspired him to donate to these nonprofits.

"I took some counsel from my mom, she has always had a giving heart, and she's no stranger to a lot of these organizations. Aside from that, I really wanted to dive in and figure out what hit home for me," he told the magazine.

Harlow is using his music career to hype up his hometown.

“I’d hear Outkast, or I’d hear Drake, or I’d hear Kendrick Lamar talk about where they’re from and rep it. And I was like, ‘Who’s going to do that for Louisville?’” he recently told Complex.

