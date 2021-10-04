Lancaster County Teacher Assaulted By Student For TikTok Challenge

A growing social media challenge is causing schools across the country to take action.

The "devious licks" dares have gained speed on TikTok, with students around the country stealing or damaging school property and posting videos to the social media app. Recently the "challenge" has encouraged students to slap their teachers, and that's reportedly what happened at one school in South Carolina, WCNC reports.

According to the Lancaster County School District, at least one elementary school student physically assaulted a teacher.

"Sadly, we actually had an elementary student assault a teacher by striking her in the back of the head," the district said in a post on their transportation Facebook page. "This type of behavior just like theft and destruction of property is not a prank. It's criminal behavior."

This isn't the first time a school has reported students participating in the social media challenge. In addition to schools across the country, Wakefield Middle School in Raleigh was damaged and students in Charlotte were stealing soap dispensers after the challenge called for students to vandalize school property.

The Lancaster County School District, and nearby districts like Cabarrus County Schools, said that students who physically assault staff members will be held legally responsible and potentially expelled.