Proposed Tower Would Become Tallest Building In Nashville

A proposed tower in Nashville is set to become the tallest building in the city.

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee has proposed a redevelopment of its downtown location on 1000 Church Street, where it has served the community for almost 150 years, per FOX 17. The two buildings, built in 1973 and 2008, would join together to become a 100,000-square-foot facility, including a 60-story residential tower. The project, which is a deal between YMCA and Giarratana Development, is pending final approval.

YMCA officials said the growth in Nashville is likely to continue, with new residential developments in the area bringing over 20,000 people within walk distance of the downtown location within 5-7 years, the news outlet reports.

"Our Church Street location sits in the heart of the downtown neighborhood, and we are thrilled to announce bold plans to continue meeting the needs of our growing urban community by developing a superb new facility," said Chris Tointon, president and CEO of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

He continued, "The redevelopment of the Y campus is truly a unique, private-non-profit partnership that will allow our YMCA to significantly elevate our many offerings and leverage the value of an underutilized portion of our property. As a result, we can reimagine and reinvigorate our Downtown YMCA in a manner that might otherwise be cost prohibitive."

Construction on the project is set to begin January 2023, pending final approval. The YMCA will remain open during construction.