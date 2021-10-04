Tennessee Featured On New Design For $1 Coin
By Sarah Tate
October 4, 2021
The U.S. Mint unveiled four new designs for the $1 coin, including a tribute to Tennessee.
The agency responsible for coin production in the United States shared the designs for its 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin Program, honoring innovations and innovators from Tennessee, Kentucky, Vermont and Rhode Island, per WSMV. One of the new designs features the Tennessee Valley Authority, the electric utility company that provides service for Tennessee as well as areas around the Southeast.
"The Tennessee Valley Authority's innovation has sparked growth and economic development across our rural communities," said Gov. Bill Lee. "I thank the U.S. Mint for highlighting the efforts of Tennessee trailblazers and look forward to the coin's release."
Check out the coins below.
Designed by Matt Swain and sculpted by Joseph Menna, the Tennessee coin features power lines lining the road near a farm house settled in the hills of Tennessee, with the inscriptions "United States of America," "Tennessee Valley Authority" and "Tennessee."
"We're proud to be on the new $1 Tennessee coin," the TVA said on Twitter. "Since the giant turbines at dams first energized electric light in rural communities in the '30s, we've been serving the people of the Valley through reliable energy, economic development & environment."
Started in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program plans to issue $1 coins for each of the 50 states as well as Washington, DC, and the five U.S. territories over the course of several years, according to the agency.
"The very nature of this program provides us an opportunity to learn about the many contributions Americans have made that have propelled this country forward," said U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder. "As we celebrate the innovations of the past, we look forward to those yet to come."