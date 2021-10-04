Tennessee Featured On New Design For $1 Coin

The U.S. Mint unveiled four new designs for the $1 coin, including a tribute to Tennessee.

The agency responsible for coin production in the United States shared the designs for its 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin Program, honoring innovations and innovators from Tennessee, Kentucky, Vermont and Rhode Island, per WSMV. One of the new designs features the Tennessee Valley Authority, the electric utility company that provides service for Tennessee as well as areas around the Southeast.

"The Tennessee Valley Authority's innovation has sparked growth and economic development across our rural communities," said Gov. Bill Lee. "I thank the U.S. Mint for highlighting the efforts of Tennessee trailblazers and look forward to the coin's release."

Check out the coins below.